WHERE DID SPRING GO?

Hopefully everyone is keeping healthy and calm amidst the Coronavirus Crisis around the world. Our weather pattern remains quiet and we have been lucky to enjoy nice (but warm) conditions conditions through this past weekend. But even with a quiet weather pattern, a wind off the water will drag in a few patchy clouds and spotty showers from time to time (especially during the morning hours).
High pressure over the Atlantic has kept our weather pattern quiet last few days and will continue to act as road blocker until further notice. So what does that mean exactly? It means it will continue to block approaching storm systems and cold fronts from reaching our state. This means quiet conditions will continue through the work week.
So what does that mean for the much-needed rain South Florida has been looking for? Well, as high pressure continues blocking storm systems from reaching us, rain chances in South Florida will remain on the lower end of the scale next few days. Unfortunately for our lawns, we will keep it 20% chance, at best.
With dry conditions and a steady onshore flow, temperatures (day and night) will be running well above average. Mild mornings in the mid to lower 70s will give way to unseasonably warm conditions each afternoon. With that said, afternoon high temperatures will be reaching the mid to upper 80s by the middle of the week as winds veer out of the South. Some spots on Wednesday or Thursday could even see temperatures reach the lower 90s! (The normal high temperatures this time of year should be closer to the lower 80s.) In a nutshell, warm conditions continue this week and for the weekend with no relief from the heat anywhere in sight. Looks like Summer in South Florida will be here in no time.