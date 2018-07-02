What to watch (this week)

Slightly drier air has been working into Florida from the east. You may have noticed the associated haze, too. This will tend to keep showers “in check” and at a minimum for this usually-wet time of the year. Still, be on guard, as the combination of daytime heat and afternoon sea breeze will trigger a few downpours (inland). These limited showers would basically fade away and dissipate after dark. On Monday and Tuesday, the forecast calls for this minimal rain (and a “wetter west” type pattern) before the next noticeable weather change. High pressure is expected to lose its grip on the area by early Wednesday. As that happens we may see an alleyway for a disturbance to arrive from the east. Initially, the Bahamas should turn wetter but the general moisture increase is likely to reach Florida on the 4th of July. Will the fireworks celebrations fizzle out? It’s still too early to tell. Forecast models, however, are coming into agreement that low pressure and a push of deeper moisture will build into the middle of the week. If that happens we’ll see more widespread and frequent rounds of rain with strong storms possible.