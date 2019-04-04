Thursday was the wettest day of 2019, so far, in Miami. Even more impressive is that it was wetter than we’ve been (in a single day) since the middle of last September! At the airport, we received over an inch and a half of rain.

It’s worth noting that some spots picked up considerably more rain than Miami. In Doral, over 3 inches of rain came down with soggy streets that made for slow travel.

The radar remained active from the morning through the middle of the afternoon, before finally tapering off.

As an old frontal boundary finally falls apart Friday morning, we’ll begin to clear out and further dry out. There’s just a slim rain chance heading into the weekend, too. That won’t be due to any fronts, but rather the sea breeze collisions mostly over interior areas of south Florida.

There is another front that’s expected in the long run. It’s expected to arrive next Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday. Ahead of it, unsettled conditions may return (and a lot of warmth and humidity). Rain and storms could, again, pop up as the front slides southward through Florida.