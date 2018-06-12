Wetter west

The inland moving sea breeze will likely spark more daytime storms through the midweek. It’s a summer-like pattern that will favor areas well inland, probably during the peak heating of the day. These sea breeze boundaries originate from both the Gulf and the Atlantic, then they merge over land. That should put the Everglades at greatest risk for developing storms during the early and middle part of the afternoon. After that, we’ll still be watching the movement of these thunderstorms. In fact, there’s often a “winning” or stronger sea breeze that ends up shifting storms one way or the other. Western suburbs, especially, will have to be on guard during late afternoon time frame in case storms drift in that direction. What about coastal areas? In this pattern it’s very common to see scattered morning rain showers. Additionally, a few weakening storms or rain bands could dampen the area (again) around sunset. Overall, it’s an unstable pattern with lingering moisture over south Florida. There will be a few sunny breaks, but not the kind of sunshine that lasts too long. Finally, temperatures have been running a few degrees below average so far this week. As we get deeper into the week, a developing southerly flow may allow for the return of hotter highs near 90 degrees. The steamy conditions will also continue into Father’s Day weekend with scattered downpours possible.