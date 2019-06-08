WETTER WEEKEND

Happy Saturday, South Florida!

We have to consider ourselves quite lucky. While the rainy season began on May 15th, South Florida remained unusually dry for the first 2 weeks of the season. But as the phrase goes “All good things come to an end” so did our dry streak.

A shift in wind direction made all the difference for us. Winds veered out of the South and Southwest today so the usual afternoon thunderstorms that usually push across Interior areas eventually pushed over to the East Coast metro areas and continued to rain over the same spots. Over 2″ of rain across some spots was enough to trigger a Flood Advisory across Broward County Friday evening.

The steamy and stormy weather pattern will stick around for the weekend. A low pressure system near the Gulf Coast states, together with a Southwest wind, steamy surface temperatures AND an increase in tropical moisture will all be a perfect recipe for afternoon thunderstorms this weekend. And as if 2″ of rain in one day wasn’t enough, it looks like this steamy and stormy weather pattern will stick around through the weekend AND into the upcoming work week!

And speaking of steamy….with a South and Southwest wind in the forecast mornings will be feeling steamy while afternoon temperatures will be reaching uncomfortable levels. Afternoon high temperatures next few days will reach into the mid 90s but will be feeling like the upper 90s and 100s once you add the humidity. Some spots across South Florida will be flirting with near-record high temperatures this afternoon. Needless to say keeping hydrated this weekend will be very important.

So if you plan for any outdoor activities this weekend, be sure to plan for the first half of the day because afternoons in South Florida will remain quite active through at least Tuesday/Wednesday of the upcoming work week.

