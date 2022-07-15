An upper-level low (not tropical) is set to move in from the Bahamas increasing rain chances for the weekend. The wet side arrives early Saturday. Therefore, scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible with the highest chances over the inland and West coast areas. Some strong to isolated storms could form producing gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be near normal in the low 90’s, but won’t feel as hot because of the showers and storms that are expected.

Swimmers the threat of rip currents for the East coast beaches is increasing from moderate to high, so be aware of the red flags.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7