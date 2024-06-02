Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful weather on Saturday, which featured sunshine and seasonable temperatures. Sure it was windy with some spotty showers but I’m sure many of us would prefer that over the clouds and storms and at times dreary-looking weather ahead this Sunday.

That onshore breeze along with a disturbance swinging by in the upper levels of the atmosphere is going to help to boost the risk for showers and storm this Sunday into Monday. Neither day is going to be a washout but it will be wetter than it’s been in recent times.

After all, June is the rainiest month in South Florida with more than 10 inches of rain falling during the month on average.

Expect scattered storms to be possible through much of the day this Sunday, then a somewhat drying trend develops for the evening with most activity expected to be focused near the west coast of Florida.

The wind won’t be as strong as yesterday but with more clouds than sunshine ahead this Sunday temperatures will remain mild in the mid to upper 80s.

By midweek, we’ll be watching to see how far a slot of drier air can progress south, which will have an influence on our temperatures. At least on Tuesday and Wednesday, it should be brighter and relatively drier with more of a classic summertime setup expected, meaning a few morning showers followed by midday, inland scattered storms.

The wind will start to flip more out of the west/southwest late week, leading to the chance for afternoon storms but also hotter conditions with highs forecast to reach the mid 90s.