It’s been a nice but hot week so far with lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions but that will eventually change by this weekend as moisture levels increase and rain chances as a result rise.

Until then, pretty similar conditions are ahead this Wednesday. Expect partly cloudy skies with spotty morning showers followed by a few pop-up downpours and thunderstorms near and west of the metro. Rain chances stay relatively low at 30%.

Given the overall quiet conditions, high temperatures will be hot in the low 90s and peak feels-like temperatures will be in the low to mid 100s.

Going forward, we’ll be watching an upper level low — currently located over the northwestern Caribbean Sea — tracking to the northwest and toward the Gulf. This feature will help draw up more moisture late week and into the weekend.

The gradual rise in rain chances will begin Thursday. The setup overall will be similar as Wednesday but with a few more showers and storms.

It’s not until Friday when even more scattered showers and storms are expected, first starting off near the coast before slowly shifting inland and eventually west of the metro over the progression of the day.

Similar conditions are forecast for Saturday and Sunday, too. Otherwise, it will be hot with highs near 90F paired with partly sunny skies. Thankfully, a weekend washout is unlikely.