An unsettled weather pattern returns to South Florida this week as a weak front moves into the region this evening, stalling our nearby, then lifting back north as a warm front on Wednesday.

With this front in the vicinity of South Florida combined with more moisture in place, rain chances will be higher this week at a 40-60% chance.

As mentioned, this weakening cold front will reach the area later today. This will prompt increaing clouds throughout the day with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible at times during the afternoon and evening hours.

If you have any outdoor plans and want to see the sunshine, then the morning and early afternoon will be the best time for that!

Clouds will linger into our Monday with partly sunny skies and scattered, light passing showers expected. With winds more out of the north on Monday, high temperatures will be seasonable into the mid to upper 80s.

That return to mild air will be short-lived, however, as winds veer more off the ocean by Tuesday. Tuesday should bring the area more sunshine with still the chance for a few showers.

Then by Wednesday and Thursday, an area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Gulf of Mexico and that should lift the now-stalled front across the Florida Straits back to the north as a warm front.

This will open up the door for deep, tropical moisture to stream into Florida, leading to the liklihood for seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

As that front comes back north, winds will turn breezy for the rest of the week and temperatures will turn hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The chance for storms will linger into next weekend.