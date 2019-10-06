WETTER WEATHER ON THE WAY

The National Hurricane Center still watching 2 potential areas for development. One of them could become a depression later in the week. These 2 systems pose no threat to South Florida. The East Coast of the U.S. should monitor in the days to come. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/F68TBMcdqs

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) October 7, 2019

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.