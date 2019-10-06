WETTER WEATHER ON THE WAY

After a beautiful Fall weekend, changes are headed our way as the weather pattern really begins to transition to a much wetter one for the upcoming work week. Tropical moisture to our South slowly creeps back into the forecast, increasing clouds and rain chances across South Florida starting Monday and lingering through much of the upcoming work week.
Grab that rain gear before heading out Monday. After a decent weekend in SoFla, rain chances significantly increase as we slide into the upcoming work week. Light at the end of the tunnel: next weekend looks spectacular! #miami#FLL#Floridakeys@wsvnpic.twitter.com/uyw3bGPYOG
A few disturbances will cross through South Florida so clouds will continue to build on Monday as rain chances significantly increase through the work week. And while rain returns to the forecast starting Monday,…Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the 2 wettest days of the week. Thunderstorms will also return to the forecast this week,…and we could see a few storms as early as Monday!
All the while… a weak cold front will enter Florida by the middle of the work week & is forecast to stall out north of us. This will help trap all of that tropical moisture across the Southern half of the Florida. So while the front remains stalled out over Northern Florida, winds on the south side of the front will veer out of the South and Southwest, which will help keep the rain and storm focus on the East Coast metro areas. That’s right….that means better rain chances stick around for much of next week. So while cold fronts are finally beginning to reach Florida, they are still not strong enough to actually clear South Florida. And since we are still early in the season, tropical moisture will still be able to make its way towards us.
Speaking of tropical moisture….we might be a few weeks into “Fall” but that doesn’t mean hurricane season is over. With still about a month and a half left, the Tropics are still bubbling up and the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on 2 non-tropical low pressure systems that are forecast to form over the Atlantic during the upcoming work week. Good news for us: neither one poses any threat to South Florida. Either way, let’s keep a close eye on them as they could pose a threat to the East Coast of the United States!
The National Hurricane Center still watching 2 potential areas for development. One of them could become a depression later in the week. These 2 systems pose no threat to South Florida. The East Coast of the U.S. should monitor in the days to come. @wsvnpic.twitter.com/F68TBMcdqs