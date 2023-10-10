Stalled front today begins lifting North and we will eventually be tapping into deeper tropical moisture after a tropical wave passes to our South. Therefore, scattered showers possible on Tuesday, but the highest rain chances appear to be Wednesday and Thursday. By late week (Friday and Saturday morning), drier air will filter in, but it won’t be totally dry.

Next apparent front seems to cross through Sunday and if models are right, this one could bring potentially some cooling.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 2 areas

Low in Gulf has low chance to form before merging with front in the Western Gulf of Mexico.

Low pressure in the far Eastern Tropical Atlantic has a high chance to form. Most models keep it in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7