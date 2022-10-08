Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a nice start to the weekend. October started off very pleasant for our area. Behind Hurricane Ian, a persistent northerly wind brought in less humid air, comfortable temperatures and overall very pleasant conditions to South Florida. But now, that seems a thing of the past as more humidity and an uptick in moisture have returned today. And it seems tonight will be a lot like earlier today – a few quick showers will be possible from time to time with persistent clouds and breezy to gusty conditions.

Easterly winds have returned, which means more moisture has moved into our area. Also, a weak front is currently dropping south across our state and is forecast to reach South Florida for the latter part of the weekend. So on Sunday, we can expect clouds to linger and for showers to stick around throughout the day. We might even see an isolated thunderstorm or two. As a matter of fact, with that weak front stalling over our area, showers could stick around as we head into the start of the next work week.

Speaking of next week, it looks like our quiet weather pattern will remain out of the forecast for the foreseeable future. With a series of fronts moving into Florida and stalling nearby, scattered showers & a few thunderstorms will return to the forecast and stick around through a good chunk of the work week. And, as South Florida is all too familiar with, humidity levels will remain high as well. It definitely won’t be feeling ‘Fall-like’ around here anymore! So be sure to have rain gear with you through the next few days as I’m sure many will be needing it from time to time.

In the Tropics, we are tracking westward-moving Hurricane Julia in the Caribbean, which is forecast to make landfall in Nicaragua early Sunday. Heavy rain and gusty winds have already been spreading into Central America, which has lead to flash flooding across parts of the area. This system poses no threat to South Florida or the United States. I’m happy to report that the rest of the Tropics are looking quiet (other than Hurricane Julia in the Caribbean, that is!).

Have a great rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

