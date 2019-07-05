Wetter Weather Ahead

We begin with a look at the tropics

As of Friday afternoon, there are three waves in the Atlantic Basin that we are following, with what appears to be, another vigorous wave coming off the West Coast of Africa. They are all moving west with plenty of Saharan Dust to their north. This dusting should help keep them in check.

Raining Now

The most westerly wave is dumping some rain across Coastal Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, and as far north as Puerto Rico. These scattered downpours will continue their westerly track.

Long Range Outlook

The two most westerly waves are being pushed west by high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south. This creates a path in the atmosphere for them to take.

On Wednesday, the first wave moves in on Central America, while the other lags behind just west of Jamaica. Some rainfall is expected there but, some of that moisture can get pulled into South Florida by the high to the north (depicted in blue arrows).

Also by the middle of next week, we look to a place we hardly think of for tropical weather…. the Nation’s midsection. A front is expected to drop into the NE Gulf of Mexico with an area of low pressure spinning up. We will watch this just in case it wants to develop. If it does, most long range models take back into No. FL, Alabama, and Georgia. Still, way to early to know for sure. Even if nothing develops, the wind flow off the southwest will drag in moisture from the Gulf and from the wave to our south. Next week could be messy.