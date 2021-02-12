WETTER VALENTINES DAY?

Happy Friday, South Florida!
Hopefully everyone has had a wonderful work week. It brings me great pleasure to say that we finally made it to the end of the week and that today is finally Friday! And although it has been on the warm side the last few days, conditions for us here in South Florida have been rather calm and quiet each day. And this morning started off rather calm and quiet once again…with just some patchy fog and a few spotty showers around.
Friday in South Florida is starting off on the right note! @wsvn pic.twitter.com/WOhJWCpJpq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 12, 2021
So why has it been so calm and quiet for South Florida lately? Well the truth is a high-pressure system (even though it is moving farther into the Atlantic) has been keeping control of our weather pattern the last week or so. In addition to that, there is a lot of dry air in the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. This is what has provided plenty of sunshine and beautiful blue skies this week. But that will all change next few days as high pressure breaks down and allows for some moisture to creep back into the forecast.
After quiet and dry conditions last few days, some moisture is already creeping back into South Florida. This will allow a gradual increase in showers next few days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/AkIMZrbFnq
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 12, 2021
And the good news is that today South Florida will enjoy much of the same. Yes, it will continue to be unseasonably warm as our afternoon high temperatures once again reach the mid to lower 80s. However, we will also enjoy a mix of sun and clouds once again. One thing worth noting though is that we do have a wind off the water (which means our winds are out of the Southeast) so a spotty to isolated shower cannot be ruled out from time to time. Best chances for showers today look to be across the Florida Keys during the first half of the day.
A distant high pressure system has caused winds across South Florida to veer out of the S to SE today. This is tapping into some moisture, bringing in a few isolated showers so far today. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #Keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/PuqQWZbzFX
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 11, 2021
So let’s talk about rain chances going into the latter part of the work week and for the all important Valentines Weekend! High pressure will begin to break down as a cold front reaches Florida. This will not only tighten the pressure gradient across South Florida (causing breezy conditions) but it will also allow rain to slowly return to the forecast. That’s how our workweek will end and how our weekend looks to begin. So far, Valentine’s Day looks to be the ‘wetter’ of the two weekend days. As far as our temperatures are concerned, South Florida will continue to look for some relief from this 80s streak but unfortunately the winter warmth is here to stay, for now.
After a few 'dry' days, South Florida will see a gradual increase in shower activity as we head into the weekend. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/c7nsAejec4
— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) February 12, 2021
