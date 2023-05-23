Low pressure and slow-moving front will have steering winds out of the West-Southwest through the end of the week. This will make for more active weather to happen over the Metro and Coastal locations. Activity will be moving from West to East.

Scattered storms are likely this afternoon & evening around interior & Eastern areas of South Florida. Main hazards will be for gusty winds, lightning & heavy rain. Flooding is the biggest worry wherever the showers & storms set up shop.

The Storm Prediction Center placed Broward and a good portion of Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of seeing storms producing heavy rainfall leading to areas of street flooding.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7