So FL is surrounded by many features, with an area of low pressure over Georgia, an Upper low by Cuba, and a trio of waves to our South. Plenty of moisture to go around and we may still see a downpour or two, but in general we are drying out.

We should be in the upper end of typical rain chances for this time of year during the next 48 hrs, but then a drier pattern develops with Saturday looking to be the driest day.