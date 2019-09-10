Wetter Times Ahead

Today marks the peak of hurricane season and it is very active in the tropics. Rain chances are set to go up for South Florida due to a tropical wave. By Friday, look for mostly cloudy skies and showers likely. Deep tropical moisture could linger through early next week.
Today in the Tropics
Tropical wave located north of Hispaniola is drifting northwest into the southeastern Bahamas. Periods of heavy rain will spread into the Bahamas through Thursday. Eventually into Florida Friday through the weekend. Once it enters into the Gulf of Mexico, conditions could become favorable for growth. It only has a low chance to form through the next 5 days.
An upper-level low is keeping this wave from organizing. We will be following the moisture closely.
Some development possible through Wednesday before conditions become unfavorable for development with a wave located over 900 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. A handful of models show the wave falling apart and another batch have it holding and reaching the islands Sunday into Monday.
A wave located off the west coast of Africa is moving quickly and will have a low chance to form once it reaches the Central Atlantic late weekend or early next week. Plenty of time to watch.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7