Wetter Times Ahead

South Florida make sure to have the rain gear on hand today. Wetter times are ahead… An area of low pressure and trailing front will approach from the North creating unsettled weather conditions. Showers and storms increase late Wednesday and winds turn lighter. This will set the stage for deep moisture to hover over the region and heavy rainfall to develop with the daytime heat Thursday and Friday. Repeated rounds of rain could easily cause areas of street flooding. Also, a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out producing lightning, gusty winds and small-size hail.

Front should be located across the Florida Straits Friday night leaving moisture behind. Therefore, a chance of afternoon showers and storms sticks around through early next week.

Temperatures will be hot through Friday, but more typical into the mid 80’s on Saturday.

WETTER TIMES- Front makes it into South Florida Friday increasing moisture levels ahead. Light winds along with repeated rounds of heavy rain in the afternoon means flooding is likely. Strong storms possible too as chance of rain lingers through weekend. pic.twitter.com/3x6V9HAzKU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 12, 2021

Rainy Season officially begins on Saturday, May 15th and will run through October 15th. During these next few months, South Florida receives the most rain, which accounts for 70% of the yearly budget. About 33 to 44 inches of rain is what we see, but any potential tropical system could contribute to more.

The National Weather Service of Miami issued the Rainy Season Outlook for 2021, calling for near average to slightly above average rainfall chances and hotter days.

NWS Rainy season outlook 2021 calls for near-average to slightly above rainfall. It will be drier at the beginning and turning wetter at the end. Potential tropical systems can change the forecast. @wsvn @7Weather pic.twitter.com/tPV5Raqpu8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 11, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7