Wetter Times Ahead

Local Weather

Our weather pattern is getting increasingly wetter due to a stalled front near South Florida and tropical moisture moving Northward from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The moisture will get trapped into the region and conditions will be right for heavy rainfall once again. Flooding possible across portions of South Florida Thursday into Friday.

Weekend weather will depend on what happens with Tropical Depression Three/Tropical Storm Cristobal and how well organized it will be once it moves into the Central Gulf of Mexico.

Deeper moisture from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico with a front nearby will bring potential for heavy rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Could linger through first half of the weekend. Areas of street flooding will be the main concern. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/JExl2MPtR7 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 2, 2020

Tropics Update

Tropical Depression Three is drifting Westward and likely to strengthen by Tuesday evening. On the forecast track, it will be near the coast of the Southern Bay of Campeche through Thursday producing life-threatening heavy rainfall and flooding over portions of Mexico and Central America. In fact, deadly flooding has already been occurring in portions of Guatemala and El Salvador. Flash flooding and mudslides likely. About 10-20 inches of rain possible with isolated amounts of up to 25 inches.

They system is forecast to move Northward across the Gulf of Mexico later this week. However, it is too soon to specify the location and timing of any impacts along the United States Gulf coast. Right now, the track has it positioned in the middle of the Gulf on Sunday. We will continue to monitor.

8 AM ADVISORY: #TD3 is moving slowly W over the Bay of Campeche. Life-threatening heavy rainfall & flooding to continue over portions of Mexico & Central America. Hurricane hunter mission scheduled to investigate the system later this morning. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/69TZEsE9G3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 2, 2020

