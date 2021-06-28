Pattern trending wetter as we tap into tropical moisture from the Atlantic and Caribbean through Wednesday. Heavy downpours and isolated storms possible. A good rain chance will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.
Today in the Tropics
Low pressure near South Carolina and Georgia had been getting better organized Monday morning and NHC started issuing advisories for Tropical Depression Four at 11 am. It could become Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall in the warning area tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach to South Santee River South Carolina.
Wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean now has a medium chance to form and it could come close to the Lesser Antilles later this week. It is moving quickly West-Northwest at around 20 mph.
