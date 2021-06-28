Pattern trending wetter as we tap into tropical moisture from the Atlantic and Caribbean through Wednesday. Heavy downpours and isolated storms possible. A good rain chance will remain in the forecast through the end of the week.

Heavier rain has now moved through #Surfside and unfortunately lightning is near the search and rescue area. Hopefully it moves to the West in the next 30 minutes. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #prayingforsurfside pic.twitter.com/tfabs16nJJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Low pressure near South Carolina and Georgia had been getting better organized Monday morning and NHC started issuing advisories for Tropical Depression Four at 11 am. It could become Tropical Storm Danny before making landfall in the warning area tonight. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Edisto Beach to South Santee River South Carolina.

11 AM ADVISORY- Tropical Depression Four forms off the coast of South Carolina. A Tropical Storm Warning issued for portions of the South Carolina coast from Edisto Beach to South Santee River. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/YQNjRyd3AQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2021

Wave in the Eastern Atlantic Ocean now has a medium chance to form and it could come close to the Lesser Antilles later this week. It is moving quickly West-Northwest at around 20 mph.

8AM TROPICS UPDATE- Tropical wave moving quickly W/NW at around 20 mph could reach the Lesser Antilles midweek. NHC giving a medium chance to form over the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/KwT59Xsf55 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 28, 2021

