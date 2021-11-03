It was a damp day across parts of South Florida on Tuesday. Key Biscayne had a street flood advisory in place for a few hours due to the heavy rainfall.

The rain chance will remain just a bit above average on Wednesday as a front is stalled across Central Florida.

Our in-house model suggests a few showers by Southern Miami-Dade with a few more popping up across the Keys.

Long Range

Rain chances will go up until the end of the week as the front across Central Florida finally makes a move south. Friday will see the highest probabilities. After the passage of the front. it will turn drier and cooler with overnight lows on Saturday coming down to the low 60s. It will feel very nice with all the humidity gone.