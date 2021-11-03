The pattern promises to be wetter late week as another cold front approached South Florida. Models are showing a few strong storms possible Thursday night into Friday as all the ingredients will be present.

FEW STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE LATE WEEK ahead of next cold front. Thursday night into Friday clouds & rain will be on the increase. Some of the storms that form could produce pockets of heavy rain, gusty winds, frequent lightning & street flooding, in spots. pic.twitter.com/5fX7fu9z1Z — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2021

The front is forecast to move in early Saturday. A few showers will be possible through the afternoon. Winds are set to turn breezy throughout the day allowing skies to gradually clear and bring in nice changes for the second half of the weekend.

Look forward to morning lows in the low to mid 60’s and highs around 80 degrees with sunny skies into early next week. Certainly cooler than last weekend!

Reminder: Daylight saving time ends so, we need to set the clocks back 1 hour over the weekend.

Best time to do so is before going to bed Saturday night. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep!

WEEKEND CHANGES- Front crosses through Saturday morning, so a chance of showers could be in place through the afternoon. Winds build out of the N/NW clearing skies gradually & helping temps. drop a bit (low-mid 60's) Sunday. Lower humidity expected. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/i4VCTC96iY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 3, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7