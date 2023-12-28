More weather changes are on the way, south Florida. First will come the last batch of rain for the year. Then, on its heels, a push of much cooler air is coming. These two weather events will originate from two separate systems which both have their sights on our region.

On Thursday, an area of low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico will bring a surge of rain showers and wind. It will be a damp day with the potential for many areas to pick up an inch, or more, of rain. Once the rain tapers off (which may take awhile on Thursday, until later in the day) we’ll watch for an approaching front from the north. It’s a strong cold front that will bring both drying and a 10 to 15-degree temperature drop.

What’s unique about the upcoming cold weather pattern is how long it’s going to persist. So far this season, it’s been common for quick “cold snaps” that last 2 or 3 days and nights. This time? The cool connection will hold for nearly a week! Of course, that will mean that we end 2023 with a chill (and start 2024, the same way). During that time frame it will be common to have nighttime temperatures in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s. Daytime readings will often peak around 70-degrees with a cool breeze. If that sounds unappealing, you’ll be happy to hear of a warming trend expected by the end of next week.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.