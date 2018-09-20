Wetter Pattern Into Weekend

South Florida grab your umbrellas and keep them close by for the next few days. Our rain chances are going up as a wetter pattern sets up across the area. An upper-level low (non-tropical) is expected to develop close to the Bahamas on Friday and move our way. This will create an unsettled environment allowing for more moisture to get pulled up from the Caribbean. The air will be just right for us to see scattered storms developing on Friday and more numerous on Saturday. I don’t believe the weekend will be a washout, but expect it to be soggy and stormy at times. Next week, drier air builds as upper-level low moves well into the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will be normal in the upper 80’s for highs as we officially start Fall this weekend.

Chances for showers and storms go up this weekend as an upper low moves our way from the Bahamas. This will dray plenty of tropical moisture. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/6srWU21VEj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 20, 2018

Have a wonderful day and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7