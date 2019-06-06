Wetter Pattern Ahead

Winds of change are set to bring a wetter pattern to South Florida. High pressure is forecast to slide East and farther out into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing winds to veer out of the West- Southwest. Therefore, showers and storms that develop inland in the afternoons will get push toward the coastal communities. Chance of rain is up to a 70% over the weekend. Temperatures will stay above average and feel very steamy.
Here is a look at your 7-day rain trend:
Tropics Update: All is quiet for now!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7