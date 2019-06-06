Wetter Pattern Ahead

Winds of change are set to bring a wetter pattern to South Florida. High pressure is forecast to slide East and farther out into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing winds to veer out of the West- Southwest. Therefore, showers and storms that develop inland in the afternoons will get push toward the coastal communities. Chance of rain is up to a 70% over the weekend. Temperatures will stay above average and feel very steamy.

This weekend promises to be wetter. Shower and storms that develop in the afternoon inland will get steered towards the coast and eventually push offshore. Beach and boating should be done early. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/izaKNR2jKz — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 6, 2019

Here is a look at your 7-day rain trend:

Pattern gets wetter and stormy over the weekend as steering winds change. South-Southwest winds return once again. The heat will be turned up too! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bYgQbgozHP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 6, 2019

Tropics Update: All is quiet for now!

TODAY IN THE TROPICS- All is quiet. A pair of waves only producing limited shower activity in the Atlantic. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LLd4kTYJJJ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 6, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7