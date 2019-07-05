Wetter Pattern

South Florida get ready for unsettled times as our pattern will be turning wetter. High pressure has settled in from the Western Atlantic. This has allow our winds to return off the ocean. Most computer models are showing that tropical moisture will be rotating around this area of high pressure to bring us periods of on and off rain showers. Scattered thunderstorms possible.
By early next week, our upper pattern will change. Steering winds will turn out of the southwest. Therefore, tropical moisture will get trapped over us and showers and storms will move from west to east keeping rain chances high through Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7