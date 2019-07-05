Wetter Pattern

South Florida get ready for unsettled times as our pattern will be turning wetter. High pressure has settled in from the Western Atlantic. This has allow our winds to return off the ocean. Most computer models are showing that tropical moisture will be rotating around this area of high pressure to bring us periods of on and off rain showers. Scattered thunderstorms possible.

On and off downpours possible over the weekend as we tap into tropical moisture moving on along the breeze. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/4KRPZ0ka6T — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2019

By early next week, our upper pattern will change. Steering winds will turn out of the southwest. Therefore, tropical moisture will get trapped over us and showers and storms will move from west to east keeping rain chances high through Tuesday.

Winds turn out of the Southwest to keep tropical moisture in place, but showers & storms will move from West to East. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BwKIqO9Xle — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 5, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7