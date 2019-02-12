South Florida the weather is dry for now, but expect conditions to turn wetter on Wednesday. A weak cold front is set to move in and it is loaded with moisture. After midnight, look for mostly cloudy skies and numerous showers around the area. The rain chance is up to a 70%. By Valentine’s Day, high pressure settles into the Southeast United States and that will allow for cooler air to filter in. However, don’t get too excited. Temperatures will range in the low 60’s to start, which is average for this time of year. Forecast highs in the upper 70’s. Simply gorgeous!

South Florida look for a mix of sun and clouds with anytime showers. It will stay breezy along the coast. Boaters use caution. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tJe0fhOgb1 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 12, 2019

Rain chance goes up later today into tomorrow ahead of weak cold front. Heavy rain at times possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ILzLdcWPCj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) February 12, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7