South Florida the weather is dry for now, but expect conditions to turn wetter on Wednesday. A weak cold front is set to move in and it is loaded with moisture. After midnight, look for mostly cloudy skies and numerous showers around the area. The rain chance is up to a 70%. By Valentine’s Day, high pressure settles into the Southeast United States and that will allow for cooler air to filter in. However, don’t get too excited. Temperatures will range in the low 60’s to start, which is average for this time of year. Forecast highs in the upper 70’s. Simply gorgeous!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7