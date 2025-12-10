Areas of rain were spreading across south Florida, on Tuesday, from a stubborn deck of clouds. The wetter times followed a weak frontal passage with residual moisture holding instead drying us out. For Wednesday we’ll need to watch for a few straggling showers (not nearly as numerous, though) while some sun mixes in, as well.

If you’re ready for some cooler air it could be coming, too, just not immediately. We’re monitoring the approach of a stronger Cold Front shifting south. Once it arrives you’ll be able to feel the cooling along with a drop in humidity. Sky conditions will also improve bringing nice clearing. So when does this better weather take over? The latest timing (as per our forecast models) brings the Cold Front into the Florida Keys around sunrise Thursday morning. So, if the forecast verifies, you’ll feel the weather improvement as you get up and around on Thursday. Just keep in mind that the cool change isn’t going to be a long-lasting one. Similar to several other cool spells this season, our winds will switch around fast enough to limit a northerly flow. It’s because High Pressure drifts away and directs us back into ocean air. In this case, the cooler air will be permitted Thursday through Friday (basically 2 days and nights). Then, the upcoming weekend will feature rebounding temperatures. With the moderation also comes a push of moisture during the second half of the weekend. We may need to watch for Sunday Showers as indicated by the latest forecast guidance and weather maps.

