Following relatively quiet times so far this week and even this year, wet weather does return to close out the work week.

We’re already noticing changes to our weather pattern across South Florida this morning as we wake up to mostly cloudy skies. The combination of an upper-level disturbance associated with the jet stream and an area of low pressure attached to a stalled front over the Gulf of Mexico are providing these clouds.

For our Thursday, don’t expect to see much sunshine — if any — during the day. Instead, it will be cloudy and “comfortably cool” with highs only in the low 70s. There will also be times of sprinkles that will pass by from the west at times.

As that aforementioned low pressure system tracks closer to our south and west, rain chances will rise with scattered to widespread light to moderate rain showers expected tonight and into much of the day tomorrow.

This will make for cloudy and soggy conditions Friday and will therefore keep temperatures cool. Lows will generally be in the low 60s and highs near 70F.

Alright, who’s ready for some good news now?! Better weather does return for the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday weekend!

That area of low pressure and front fall apart and depart as a southwest wind flow develops ahead of the next front and storm system traversing across the country.

That wind direction switch will usher in warmer and muggier conditions all weekend long with highs surging into the 80s.

A spotty shower will be possible both days along with gusty winds at times. Given the latest timing of the front, it is expected to arrive Sunday night. Given this, the line of showers associated with the front would wait until the evening or overnight hours instead of during the day.

Behind the front will be a potential drop in temperatures but that will depend on our wind direction and progress of how far south the front gets. At least very cold temperatures are a guarantee for a large remainder of the nation!