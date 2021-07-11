Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a good start to the weekend. After starting off on the wet side on Saturday, conditions slowly began to improve into the afternoon (at least as far as the rain was concerned. The clouds lingered all day). The rest of the day for South Florida still remained rather cloudy with light showers coming in off the breeze from time to time. This morning started rather active as we saw numerous showers and a few thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters, especially across the Keys.



An upper-level low pressure system over the Bahamas will slowly track towards South Florida the next few days. As it remains nearby, we will see an increase in showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. But for today, South Florida can expect a typical summertime weather pattern. We will see showers and a few thunderstorms through the first half of the day with the bulk of the moisture and thunderstorm activity shifting focus towards the Gulf Coast during the afternoon hours. Our afternoon high temperatures today will once again reach into the upper 80s with a few isolated spots possibly hitting 90°. The breeze will also begin to pick up a bit today and we will notice a big difference as far as our wind speeds are concerned as we head into the upcoming work week.



Looking ahead, it seems as though South Florida may begin to turn a bit wetter once again as we head into the upcoming work week. First an upper-level low pressure system will move closer to our area then a tropical wave will quickly follow behind it. Both will likely increase our rain and thunderstorm activity through the first half of the workweek. With an increase in cloud cover and higher rain chances, our afternoon high temperatures will remain in the 80s. As the breeze builds today, breezy conditions will stick around through much of the upcoming week. South Florida should finally transition once again to a more typical summertime weather pattern but we will have to keep an eye on some moisture from the Atlantic that could reach South Florida for next weekend. In the meantime, keep your umbrellas close the next few days as they will surely be needed.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

