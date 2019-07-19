Wetter By The Weekend?

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

South Florida so far we’ve seen typical weather for most of the week. However, tropical moisture is set to increase our chances late Saturday into Sunday and that means we could see periods of heavy rainfall. For how long? Good rain chance “could” stick around through next Thursday.

Rain chances set to go up late Saturday into Sunday as tropical moisture moves in. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OjNRSjS2A5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 19, 2019

Computer models are showing that high pressure will still be in control of our weather centered over the Western Atlantic Ocean through the weekend. Few passing showers possible in the morning with inland storms developing around interior areas by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be above average in the 80’s and highs near average into the low 90’s.

Sunday is where changes take place. If models are right, a tropical wave will approach from the Bahamas and disturbance moves over Mississippi/Alabama. These two features will tropical extra moisture over us and pockets of rain will be possible. Keep in mind waves are difficult to forecast as they can fall apart quickly. Our rain chance will be high, but if the moisture from the wave holds.

Wettest day over the weekend will be Sunday as wave approaches from the Bahamas and disturbance moves across MS/AL. These features will leave us wet and unsettled. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FyQCz3DIWF — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 19, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7