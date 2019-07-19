Wetter By The Weekend?

Rain Chances Next 7 Days
South Florida so far we’ve seen typical weather for most of the week. However, tropical moisture is set to increase our chances late Saturday into Sunday and that means we could see periods of heavy rainfall. For how long? Good rain chance “could” stick around through next Thursday.
Computer models are showing that high pressure will still be in control of our weather centered over the Western Atlantic Ocean through the weekend. Few passing showers possible in the morning with inland storms developing around interior areas by the afternoon. Overnight lows will be above average in the 80’s and highs near average into the low 90’s.
Sunday is where changes take place. If models are right, a tropical wave will approach from the Bahamas and disturbance moves over Mississippi/Alabama. These two features will tropical extra moisture over us and pockets of rain will be possible. Keep in mind waves are difficult to forecast as they can fall apart quickly. Our rain chance will be high, but if the moisture from the wave holds.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7