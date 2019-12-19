Advisories

Wind Advisory for Coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade through Friday morning.

Gale Watch for South Florida waters through Friday night.

WINDY ADVISORY- starts 7am this morning through 7am Friday for Coastal #Broward and #MiamiDade. NE winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. These winds can blow unsecured objects. Use extra caution while driving. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/PWbaqnYhgu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 19, 2019

GALE WATCH- in effect for South Florida waters through Friday evening. NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 36 kt. Seas building 6-11 ft. These strong winds can capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ObTwikxFMP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 19, 2019

Today through Friday

A could front remains stationary over the Florida Straits providing for breezy to windy Easterly winds over South Florida. This cold front did not cleanly sweep through the area and has left clouds and deep moisture behind. Therefore, some quick showers possible along the breeze. It will also remain cool and average. Lows in the low to mid 60’s with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.

CLOUDY & COOL- Wear a light jacket or sweater. Temperatures are in the low to mid 60's. Also, few light scattered showers moving in along the breeze. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/e8lMdRYHDq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 19, 2019

Saturday through Sunday

The pattern transitions to windy, wetter and stormy for the weekend. Area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico and ejects Northeast through Florida. It will drag a cold front with more widespread rain ahead. Timing and strength has been tricky, since models have not been in agreement.

Right now, the wet weather rolls in Saturday night with the storm developing overnight into Sunday. By Monday, it starts getting drier and cooler just in time for Christmas!

WET & WINDY PATTERN- Strong East winds and occasional showers possible through Friday. Gets wetter with another system Saturday night into Sunday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MGxU6O93er — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 19, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7