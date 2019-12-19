Wet & Windy Pattern

Advisories
Wind Advisory for Coastal Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade through Friday morning.
Gale Watch for South Florida waters through Friday night.
Today through Friday
A could front remains stationary over the Florida Straits providing for breezy to windy Easterly winds over South Florida. This cold front did not cleanly sweep through the area and has left clouds and deep moisture behind. Therefore, some quick showers possible along the breeze. It will also remain cool and average. Lows in the low to mid 60’s with highs in the mid to upper 70’s.
Saturday through Sunday
The pattern transitions to windy, wetter and stormy for the weekend. Area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico and ejects Northeast through Florida. It will drag a cold front with more widespread rain ahead. Timing and strength has been tricky, since models have not been in agreement.
Right now, the wet weather rolls in Saturday night with the storm developing overnight into Sunday. By Monday, it starts getting drier and cooler just in time for Christmas!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7