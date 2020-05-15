WET & WINDY PATTERN

Disturbance located over the Florida Straits continues to produce disorganized showers and gusty winds across the Florida Keys, portions of Southeast Florida, and the Northwestern Bahamas. Gradual development is expected, and it will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm on Saturday when it is located near the Northwestern Bahamas. Later in the weekend and early next week, it will move Northeastward over the Western Atlantic. Not a concern for the United States.

Regardless of development, the disturbance will continue to bring heavy rainfall in batches across portions of South Florida and the Bahamas during the next day or so. Also, gusty winds will mean choppy to rough seas expected. Gale warnings are in effect. Dangerous surf and rip currents are possible along portions of the Southeast United States coast this weekend and early next week.

Recon mission is scheduled to investigate the disturbance on Saturday, if it is more organized.

The area of low pressure we've been tracking now has a 80% chance of developing within the next 2 day and within the next 5 days. It will likely become a tropical or subtropical storm tomorrow near NW Bahamas as it moves NE, away from Florida. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/BGYf22yCFy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 15, 2020

The rain showers will tapper off by early afternoon on Saturday as the disturbance moves away from Florida and into the Northwestern Bahamas. By that time, it could possibly be the first depression or storm of the season. Drier air will begin to filter in from the West to the East as winds swing around out of the South-Southwest. This means conditions will be sunny and hotter on Sunday!

TROPICAL RAINS & GUSTY WINDS- Disturbance expected to move slowly NE & further away from South #Florida tonight into Saturday. Drier air will work into the region from the Gulf of Mexico & rain chances will be going down from West to East into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/k3U09llQwn — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 15, 2020

