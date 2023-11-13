It was a gorgeous warm and quiet weekend across South Florida. However, we are looking at a wet and windy week ahead.

A front nearby will bring mostly cloudy and warm conditions with only a few stray showers today. By tonight, it turns breezy due to the front hovering around South Florida and high pressure to the North around the Gulf Coast states. This should drive in a stray shower or two along the coastal communities overnight.

On Tuesday, winds will go from breezy to windy along deeper moisture moisture moving in as a low develops along the stalled out front in the Gulf of Mexico. This will help lift the front back as a warm front bringing times of showers and storms with the bulk of the activity happening between Wednesday and Thursday.

Models suggest about 2 to 3+ inches of rain possible through Thursday with drying happening over the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

Low pressure is expected to form over the Southwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days. Gradual development likely and a Tropical Depression could form late this week while it begins moving Northeastward across the West and Central Caribbean Sea.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7