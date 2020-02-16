WET WEEKEND TO WARM WEEK

After a soggy start to our weekend, South Florida finally began to look up today. Our Sunday started off on the cloudy and wet side, however as we rolled into the afternoon, the clouds finally cleared and the rain moved out.
Tonight looks to remain on the quiet side (as compared to the last few nights). Winds have significantly calmed down, skies have cleared & the rain has moves out. However fog potential will remain high overnight tonight into early Monday morning. So be sure to keep your low beams on if you find yourself out on the road early Monday morning.
Despite the cloud & rain this weekend, temperatures have remained unseasonably warm. Overnight temperatures have mostly remained in the upper 60s and mid/lower 70s since last week while afternoon high temperatures have managed to reach the mid 80s across many spots. Temperatures on Valentine’s Day even reach 87 degrees! Looks like the winter warmth is here to stick around for a few more days as a Southeast wind sticks around through much of the work week.
Despite the fact that South Florida will be under a Southeast wind….apart from a spotty shower here and there, rain chances across our area should remain on the lower end through much of the week. (This will really help those afternoon temperatures warm into the mid 80s!) Of course that it all set to change as we round the corner into the end of the week as our next front slowly approaches our area.
High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through much of the week until a front gets closer to us come Thursday/Friday. This will help break down that strong High Pressure and allow for the front to swing through South Florida late Thursday into early Friday. But before it reaches us, temperatures up and down our state will remain on the warm side. Presidents’ Day in Florida looks to be warm as well.
So after another warm afternoon in the mid 80s on Thursday, winds will veer a bit more out of the North on Friday morning, which will help temperatures cool down a bit. This will finally bring relief from the heat we have been experiencing. South Florida won’t be seeing a significant cooldown with this one but we will most definitely feel the difference in the air. Friday & Saturday morning temperatures should be in the mid to lower 60s (with a few upper 50s across inland areas) while afternoon temperatures next weekend remain in the lower 70s under lower humidity. Another small taste of winter before South Florida begins to warm up again.