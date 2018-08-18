Wet Weekend, Quiet Tropics

More storms are in-store for South Florida this weekend.

High pressure over the Western Atlantic will retreat east and allow for more deep tropical moisture to move in our direction. With the heating of the day, the sea breeze with develop and push most of the showers and storms inland by the afternoon and early evening hours.

The potential will be present for strong cells capable of producing gusty winds, downpours and small hail. This risk is elevated for inland areas and southern Miami-Dade county on Saturday.

Much of the same for be expected for tomorrow and the week ahead.

TROPICS

Ernesto is post-tropical. Last advisory was issued at 5 am on Saturday.

NHC is no longer monitoring the tropical wave east of the Windward Islands.

There are no areas of interest for tropical development expected over the next 5 days.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.