WET WEEKEND FOR SOUTH FLORIDA

What a roller coaster ride of weather we’ve had the last couple of days here in South Florida. We started the week off with record heat and strong afternoon thunderstorms. We’ve also had a few slightly damp mornings. But today, the weather pattern completely flipped! All week long we have been talking about a surge of moisture to get closer to South Florida today and for the weekend,….And our morning radar showed just that!
So what exactly is the cause for this expected soggy weather pattern in South Florida? The main reason: tropical moisture spreading across South Florida. We have a low pressure system across the Caribbean and a high pressure system across the Atlantic. Together, they are funneling in abundant moisture into our area. In addition to that, a few disturbances will squeezing by in between both system which will help showers and thunderstorms develop across South Florida through the foreseeable future.
It is difficult to track these areas of tropical moisture because they are very fickle and sometimes (many times) it falls apart before actually reaching us. But based on the soggy and stormy morning we had today, it is safe to say that the moisture has not fallen apart yet. So while this morning started off on the cloudy side, there could actually be some times of sun. So this will help a few thunderstorms develop throughout the day as well,…although the morning looks to be more active than this afternoon since the Easterly wind flow will help push thunderstorms out towards the Gulf Coast.
As our easterly winds continue to tap into some Atlantic moisture, it will continue to bring in anytime showers and some thunderstorms on and off. But it won’t just be today! If all of this moisture holds together, then this pattern could easily stick around through the next couple of days taking us through the upcoming weekend AND possibly even lingering into next week. And as we are all too familiar with here in South Florida,…. if continuous rain sets up shop over one area for a couple of days, flooding could become a major concern across those areas. Unfortunately we don’t know when our next “nice day“ will be for us. However, we do know that we will likely be needing our rain gear or umbrellas through the upcoming weekend.