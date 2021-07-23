Disturbance between Georgia and South Carolina is going to meander in the Atlantic over the weekend and NHC giving it a small chance to develop. Right now, we are not expecting anything tropical to form and mainly focusing on the rain.

FRIDAY EARLY A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure located just offshore the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina has a slight chance of developing over the weekend into early next week. Regardless of development, heavy rain is possible over South Florida this weekend. pic.twitter.com/qQsLy5gViK — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2021

A front across the Southeast U.S. helps drag this area of low pressure South and high pressure in the Gulf will then steer it West through Florida. Both the Euro and GFS (Global) models are agree that this will happen with plenty of moisture around.

Today, expect steamy temps with storms increasing throughout the day. Over the weekend, an area of low pressure lingering offshore will bring us numerous showers & storms. A Flood Watch may be issued. pic.twitter.com/tieUPHrVYZ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2021

Numerous showers and storms expected producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and areas of street flooding. NWS may need to issue a FLOOD WATCH since models are indicating 3 to 5+ inches of rain possible from Saturday through Monday. Florida Keys will see less rain.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: You may want to avoid any outdoor plans this weekend! Numerous showers and storms will be on tap. 3 – 5" of rain may be possible by the end of the weekend with locally heavier amounts possible. A Flood Watch may be issued. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/QGE0wE6qzY — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2021

Make it a safe weekend and stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7