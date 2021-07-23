Disturbance between Georgia and South Carolina is going to meander in the Atlantic over the weekend and NHC giving it a small chance to develop. Right now, we are not expecting anything tropical to form and mainly focusing on the rain.
A front across the Southeast U.S. helps drag this area of low pressure South and high pressure in the Gulf will then steer it West through Florida. Both the Euro and GFS (Global) models are agree that this will happen with plenty of moisture around.
Numerous showers and storms expected producing gusty winds, frequent lightning and areas of street flooding. NWS may need to issue a FLOOD WATCH since models are indicating 3 to 5+ inches of rain possible from Saturday through Monday. Florida Keys will see less rain.
Make it a safe weekend and stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7