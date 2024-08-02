A tropical wave is producing a large area of showers & storms from Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola, & Southeastern Bahamas. A depression could form over the Straits of Florida or Eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. Hurricane Hunter mission set for later today.

Models have Invest 97L moving over Cuba today & emerging into the Straits of Florida Saturday. It should be located in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. High pressure in the Atlantic will determine how far East or West it tracks. The could mean more or less rain for Florida.

The Weather Prediction Center now has most of South Florida under a slight risk of seeing excessive rainfall on Saturday. This means many areas could see flash flooding due to the expected heavy rains from a tropical wave now moving through Bahamas & Eastern Cuba.

How much rain will we get? In the next 7 days Florida could see a good amount due to a tropical disturbance. However, the amount will depend on how organized this system gets going into the weekend.

When will the rain start for South Florida? As the wave transitions into an area of low in the Straits of Florida tonight or Saturday, the rains will be spreading North in the morning and be on and off throughout the day.

We will likely have periods of heavy rain through Sunday. By Monday, as this system moves into Florida, it will leave a tail of moisture behind with a good rain chance remaining in the forecast.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7