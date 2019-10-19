Wet Weekend Ahead as we Track Tropical Storm Nestor

Good Morning South Florida!
For today, expect some showers and thunderstorms in Broward and Miami-Dade related to Tropical Storm Nestor’s proximity to South Florida. Our highs should range in the upper 80’s with some breezy conditions up to 25 mph. Have your umbrellas handy!
In the Keys, a small craft advisory is in effect along with a coastal flood advisory for flooding that can occur at times of high tide.
Tropical Storm Nestor will not be directly impacting South Florida, meaning that it won’t be making landfall anywhere near South Florida, however, the increase in moisture will bring us a chance of showers and thunderstorms. As of the 8 am advisory, Nestor has 50 mph sustained winds and is moving toward the NE at 17 mph. Strong gusty winds and storm surge are affecting the FL Panhandle coast. Nestor is steadily losing its tropical characteristics.
Parts of the Florida Panhandle are under Tropical Storm Warning at this time.
Over the next 7 days, expect a wet weekend, followed by a drier start to the work week and damp conditions once again by Friday.
Have a great day!