Wet Weekend?

We had a break from the rain on Friday as Hanna spun in the Gulf and an upper low in the Atlantic pushed some dry air in. But the tail from Hanna will prevail this weekend bringing us a chance for downpours each day.
Hanna
Hanna is expected to make landfall as a hurricane along the Texas coast on Saturday. If it does reach hurricane status ,it will be one of only 8 systems to impact the state in July.
But the winds may not be the worst threat. Rainfall totals as high as 15″ will lead to flooding.