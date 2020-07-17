Wet Weekend?

Plenty of Rain Around
A big area of moisture is sitting over South Florida, Bahamas, and Cuba. Models suggest it will move very slowly west and may dump rain over the area thru the weekend and beyond.
Wet Friday
The rainfall totals above were for Friday, 24 hours ending at 10 pm. The Upper Keys had a Street Flood Advisory in place up to that same time.
How many rainy days?
If the blob of moisture does not fall apart, it may linger thru much of next week. Keep the umbrella handy.
We’ll be watching