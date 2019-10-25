Wet Weekend?

Local Weekend Forecast

South Florida our weekend could be wet and it all depends on a tropical wave. If the moisture holds, heavier rain starts to move in Friday night into Saturday morning. A few strong storms can’t be ruled out. Computer models insist that we will receive about 2 inches of rain along coastal areas during the next 48 hours. Therefore, it will not be a washout, but look for some rain to move in from time to time. By Sunday, it will not be as wet.

Reminder: New moon phase is underway and that means king tides have returned. Minor coastal flooding possible over the weekend as water levels will be running higher than normal.

Today in Tropics

The disturbance we have been watching getting better organized in the Western Gulf of Mexico has formed into Tropical Depression Seventeen. On the forecast track, the center of the system should move across the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon and then move over the Northern Gulf Coast tonight or Saturday morning.

There is also the potential it could strengthen into a tropical storm. If it gets a name, Olga is next on the list. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft is scheduled to investigate it this afternoon.

A non-tropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles Southwest of the Azores is getting better organized. It is producing near tropical-storm-force winds and if this trend continues, it could form into a subtropical or tropical system later today. The Azores should continue to monitor.

