Wet Weekend?

Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90’s and feel like the triple digits this afternoon before the storms develop. Some areas could near or set new records. Stay hydrated!
Warmer winds out of the West-Southwest will keep deep tropical moisture around. Storms will get steered from West to East and that means eventually pushing offshore. Therefore, if you plan on going to the beach or taking out your boat, get it done early.
Rain chances will remain high through the weekend and possibly Monday. Better breeze out of the East should dry up conditions along the coast on Tuesday.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7