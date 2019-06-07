Wet Weekend?

Temperatures are expected to soar into the low 90’s and feel like the triple digits this afternoon before the storms develop. Some areas could near or set new records. Stay hydrated!

It will be very hot today before the storms develop. Highs could near records. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/EPu1JZHi2W — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 7, 2019

Warmer winds out of the West-Southwest will keep deep tropical moisture around. Storms will get steered from West to East and that means eventually pushing offshore. Therefore, if you plan on going to the beach or taking out your boat, get it done early.

Winds out of the West-Southwest will continue to pump in the heat, humidity & tropical moisture over the weekend. Sunday looking the wettest. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/pVz2JohPrs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 7, 2019

Rain chances will remain high through the weekend and possibly Monday. Better breeze out of the East should dry up conditions along the coast on Tuesday.

South Florida the weekend looks wet and stormy at times. Plan your activities early. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WpGKZnPgMR — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 7, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7