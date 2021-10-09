Front nearby will allow for additional rounds of showers and storms to develop by the afternoon spreading from West to East. Activity could linger into the evening and even the early overnight. By Sunday, some drier air could begin to push into Western portions of South Florida allowing for a break from the rain. Therefore, look forward to less rain in the form of isolated showers and storms.

Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and flooding will be the primary concern.

WHAT TO EXPECT- Strong storms are possible today and they could produce dangerous lightning, street flooding from the heavy rainfall and gusty winds. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IkYGZCGo68 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2021

Higher than normal tides could cause minor coastal flooding of vulnerable areas during the times of high tide through October 11th.

KING TIDES- Minor street flooding possible in some areas during times of high time. Avoid driving through water-covered streets. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XcRQ8msAPk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2021

Area of low pressure located Southeast of Morehead City and Wilmington, North Carolina is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity. Conditions seem marginally favorable for this area of low pressure to form briefly. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall and gusty to winds to spread across the Carolinas until it gets carried by a strong upper-level winds well into the Atlantic Ocean. A recon plane is schedule to investigate it later this afternoon.

SATURDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK- Low pressure SE of NC could briefly form. Regardless of development, periods of locally heavy rains & gusty winds will affect Eastern portions of NC in the next day or two. Recon mission set for this afternoon to investigate the low. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/NIHxPsJOsp — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 9, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7