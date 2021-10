A Fall Front is forecast to move in on Saturday. A low off the Carolinas Coast will drag moisture here and the front will trap it.

Sunday should see less in the way of rain and by Monday, no temp change is expected from the front but it will lower our humidity values making it feel great for early next week.

KING TIDES

King Tides, or extra high, high tides will remain thru Monday. These are your times of next high tides across South Florida. They may lead to minor coastal flooding.