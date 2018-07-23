Models have been advertising a wet couple of days since last week and they were right. The reason for the rain is due to a stalled front over North Florida and an upper-level low. The presence of these features will keep our steering flow out of the Southwest and allow for tropical moisture to filter into the Florida Peninsula. Unfortunately this will keep our rain chance high for most of the week with the potential for severe weather. The storms that form could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, localized street flooding and hail.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7