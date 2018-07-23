Models have been advertising a wet couple of days since last week and they were right. The reason for the rain is due to a stalled front over North Florida and an upper-level low. The presence of these features will keep our steering flow out of the Southwest and allow for tropical moisture to filter into the Florida Peninsula. Unfortunately this will keep our rain chance high for most of the week with the potential for severe weather. The storms that form could produce frequent lightning, gusty winds, localized street flooding and hail.

Low pressure stalls to our North dragging tropical moisture our way most of the week. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/1ZE5Z26Rfj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2018

Parts of Broward and Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of seeing storms producing locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and isolated tornadoes. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/gaHL00cuss — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 23, 2018

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7