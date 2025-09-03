More moisture is getting injected into South Florida today, so rain and storms will get going earlier today in comparison to yesterday and the coverage will be greater. Therefore, count on having the rain gear on hand.

The pattern will remain unsettled through the rest of the week with a front stalled over South Florida. Rain chances go down for the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

There is a tropical wave located in the Eastern Atlantic that is entering an environment favorable for growth. The National Hurricane Center has increased the odds of forming to a 70%. Right now, it is about 7 from nearing the Lesser Antilles and a lot of things can change once it forms.

Typically this region is where we look at for formation in the month of September.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7