All eyes on the first Autumn cold front of the season! It promises to move through the Eastern U.S. bringing a risk of flooding and a few severe storms into late week. Behind it will leave comfortable air. However, the pattern for South Florida remains unchanged. The cold front is forecast to stall along or just South of the I-4 corridor through the weekend, leaving enough moisture for scattered showers and storms to develop.

If long range models are right, this front could clear early next week at least dropping rain chances and the humidity!

FALL FRONT- 1st Autumn cold front of the season bringing comfortable air into the Central & Eastern U.S., but the pattern across South Florida is unchanged. Scattered rain & storms stick around as front is forecast to stall along or South of the I-4 corridor through the weekend. pic.twitter.com/M1aq3LMWEC — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) September 22, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7