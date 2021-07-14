There is plenty of moisture around with a weak tropical wave currently located over Western Cuba. It will move across the area and support another round of numerous showers and storms with gusty winds possible today.
Winds forecast to remain out of the East-Southeast on the breezy side throughout the remainder of the week. However, shower and storm activity coverage should decrease by Thursday as the tropical wave departs the region.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7