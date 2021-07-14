There is plenty of moisture around with a weak tropical wave currently located over Western Cuba. It will move across the area and support another round of numerous showers and storms with gusty winds possible today.

Winds forecast to remain out of the East-Southeast on the breezy side throughout the remainder of the week. However, shower and storm activity coverage should decrease by Thursday as the tropical wave departs the region.

Today, moisture associated with a tropical wave nearby will bring us another round of showers and storms (heavy at times) before we go back to a more typical summer-like pattern tomorrow into the rest of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/IUoOI2MuHX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 14, 2021

After rounds of heavy rain at times today, expect typical summer storms each day through the rest of the week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/aPWHxPasVc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 14, 2021

Stay tuned to your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7